Placement of debris boosts efficiency for city of Kearney tree cleanup
Placement of debris boosts efficiency for city of Kearney tree cleanup

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney is using large equipment to help pick up tree debris, and Monday city officials requested that citizens place debris in the street in a way so the equipment can efficiently pick it up.

Andy Harter, director of Public Works, said that trees need to be placed in the street along the curb line.

“A long linear pile along the curb that is not blocking the lane of travel is ideal for our large equipment to pick up the pile and load it into trucks for removal,” Harter said.

He said turf will likely be damaged if piles are placed in grass areas.

“Please try to combine small piles with your neighbors, if possible. All cars should be moved away from the piles to allow equipment to maneuver safely,” Harter said.

