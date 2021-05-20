Pixie
Hi there, I'm Pixie! I was surrendered to the Shelter because my owner could no longer keep me. I'm pretty... View on PetFinder
The alleged incidents happened May 12 in Kearney, and are isolated.
The suspect reportedly departed with a large sum of money, possibly in a newer white Ford diesel, four-wheel drive pickup.
The May 15 episode of “Accident, Murder or Suicide” will rehash the case just one week before the 22nd anniversary of Sandy Schnabel’s death.
During this disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim one time in the lower leg.
Kearney Police responded to the area of the 800 block of west 27th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of possible gunshots.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Joseph Miller is in custody at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Contractor BD Construction is anticipated to complete the 7,100-square-foot facility in time for a grand opening in May 2022.
“We are letting customers decide,” U-Save Pharmacy technician Jackie Augustyn said. Masks were required for both customers and staff members last winter, but masks became optional for customers when the city mandate expired.
Adam Price is expected to be extradited to Nebraska on charges of child abuse after the deaths of his two children, ages 5 and 3.