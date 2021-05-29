Pibbs
Hi there, I'm Pibbs, and I'm looking for my forever home! I'm only 2 years old, and I'm front declawed.... View on PetFinder
The incident started when a Nebraska State Patrol trooper saw two vehicles and a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 10 north of Kearney allegedly drag racing.
Platte River Outdoors was based in Tony Kuszak’s home in Kearney for more than five years before it was moved in February to Loup City.
A look at futures markets suggests lumber costs aren’t about to fall anytime soon.
The student was internally decapitated, and her head was held on to her body by just the stem of her brain.
Candice Lantis has filed a petition form in Kearney County to recall Minden Board of Education President Rusty Rhynalds and Vice President Justin Glanzer.
The challenge with the outdoor theater also involves volunteers, namely, can The World count on enough free helpers to show up for weekend movies?
Mason Corkery heaved his 7-month-old calf, Gucci, into the cab of his GMC Sierra for an afternoon trip to Dairy Queen about a month ago. His TikTok video has garnered more than 5 million views.
Allison Bauer got her start at age 3, when her parents Marc and Beth enrolled her in classes at Kearney School of Dance and Gymnastics.
The fireworks show will be choreographed to music and carried live on 91.1 FM, UNK radio station KLPR.
The council approved funding to repair brick streets in November, but the city staff didn’t call for bids until this year.