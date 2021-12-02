 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Peru

Peru

Peru

Hi there, I'm Peru! I'm only 3 months old, so I'm still very young and playful! I'm starting to become... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March
Local News

Kearney driver faces year in jail after killing pedestrian in March

John Paul, 44, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Buffalo County Court to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in Powell’s death. Powell died after Paul lost control of the vehicle he was driving in the 900 block of East 44th Street and struck Powell as she walked with her daughter Eleanor Powell, 19, also of Kearney.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News