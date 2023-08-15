KEARNEY — People turn out to see the six-horse hitch teams.

“There might be as many as 10 teams working in the area at the same time,” said Bryon Holen, one of the organizers of the Three Trails Draft Horse Show. “It’s a pretty cool thing to see.”

Audiences gather to witness the power and elegance of draft horses as teams compete for the right to earn points on a national level.

“There will be everything from the farm classes, which are designed to show what farm or ranch teams did back in the day,” Holen said. “A lot of those farm or ranch horses we used around Buffalo County and all across Nebraska. There are actually a lot of ranches that still use draft horses today.”

Those teams consist of two horses in a team.

“There will be everything from one horse hitches up to six horses,” he noted. “The six-horse hitch is kind of what a lot of people come to see.”

The Three Trails Draft Horse Show will take over the arena at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Aug. 25-27 for a variety of shows at 1:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. each day. Tickets are $7 for the afternoon shows or $10 for the evening shows.

“The six-horse hitches are competing for a spot in the National Six-Horse Classic in September in Indiana,” Holen said. “The teams gather points throughout the year after attending different shows. They take the top three teams in each breed. That’s for teams all over North America.”

Holen said the announcers at the events will explain how the competition works.

“Anybody who comes to this is going to be simply amazed,” he said. “I help run the show in Denver at the National Western Livestock Show and we have a lot of people who don’t even go into the show. They just stand out and watch the teams warm up. It’s an amazing thing to see.”

The farm teams go through an obstacle course.

In a way, the show helps people understand the impact of horses on our culture before mechanization. Teams of horses in the country primarily were used for hard labor.

“In the cities, they had a different type of draft horse,” Holen said. “They expected them to be showy and proud and that was what they did a lot of deliveries with. They would deliver goods with either a two-horse or a four-horse or even sometimes a six-horse wagon. A lot of people are familiar with the Budweiser Clydesdales. That’s the kind of thing they saw more in the cities than in the country.”

In the competitions, the team earn points for showmanship.

“A lot of these guys who are driving the teams, that’s their full time job,” Holen said. “They are very good at what they do. A lot of them raise the teams and most of them will break their own teams. A lot of this has to do with selection of the horses and getting horses that work good and look good together.”

When organizing a team of draft horses, the drivers need to consider the personalities of the animals.

“They’re just like humans,” Holen said. “Every horse has its own personality with the things that make them happy and with the things that upset them. And although they are large, they are some of the most gentle horses in the world. I think the good Lord did that on purpose because they are so large. If they didn’t cooperate, you’re in trouble.”

Although Holen currently owns no horses, he understands the power and attraction that they have with humans.