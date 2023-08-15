Bravo Movie Capsules

 Barbie (PG-13 for suggestive material and brief language) comedy — Director Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") fashioned a film around a doll and all her doll friends. The marketing says it all: "If you love Barbie, this film is for you." And also: "If you hate Barbie, this film is for you." Stars Margot Robbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ryan Gosling. Also features Will Ferrell and Rhea Perlman. 114 minutes. Golden Ticket, Cinema 8.

 Elemental (PG for some peril, thematic elements and brief language) animated adventure — Director Peter Sohn tells the story of an unlikely pair, Ember and Wade, in a city where residents of fire, water, land and air all get along and live together. Features the voices of Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Ronnie Del Carmen and Jonathan Adams as Flarry. 109 minutes. Cinema 8.

 The Haunted Mansion (PG for frightening images, thematic elements and language) comedy, family, fantasy — Based on a theme ride at Disneyland, the film features a family stuck in a haunted house. The father of the family, Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy), learns something about the family he left behind. The film also features Wallace Shawn, Aree Davis and Marsha Thomason. 88 minutes. Golden Ticket, Cinema 8.

 The Last Voyage of the Demeter (R for bloody violence) horror — Dracula takes a cruise on a 19th century sailing ship and proceeds to devour the crew. Directed by André Øvredal ("Troll Hunter"). Stars Corey Hawkins, Liam Cunningham and Aisling Franciosi. Also features the late Noureddine Farihi as One-Eyed Sailor. Cinema 8.

 Meg 2: The Trench (PG-13 for action/violence, some bloody images, brief suggestive material, fish odors) action, adventure, thriller — A research team encounters a giant shark type of creative that eats just about everything. Stars Jason Statham, Jing Wu and Shuya Sophia Cai. Directed by Ben Wheatley ("ABCs of Death"). Also features Longxi as Cute Girl on Boat. 116 minutes. Cinema 8.

 Oppenheimer (R for some sexuality, nudity and language) biography, drama — Writer and director Christopher Nolan ("The Dark Knight Rises") tells the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the first atomic bomb. Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon. 180 minutes. Golden Ticket, Cinema 8.

 Sound of Freedom (PG-13 for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references and smoking) action drama — Based on a true story about a federal agent who turns into a vigilante to rescue children trapped by sex traffickers. Directed and written by Alejandro Monteverde and featuring Jim Caviezel as Tim Ballard. Also stars Ariel Sierra as Checho. 135 minutes. Cinema 8.

 Talk to Me (R for strong, bloody and violent content, some sexual material and language throughout) horror thriller — When several friends discover an embalmed hand, things turn nasty as they open to door to the spirit world — and can't close it again. Directed by brothers Danny Philippou and Michael Philippou. 95 minutes. Cinema 8.

 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, some stinky language and impolite stuff) — The film follows the Turtle brothers as they work to earn the love of New York City while facing down an army of mutants. Features the voices Shamon Brown, Micah Abbey and Michael Badalucco. Also includes Jackie Chan and Ice Cube. 99 minutes. Golden Ticket, Cinema 8.