EVENTS

• Screening of "Pee Wee's Big Adventure," rated PG and directed by Tim Burton, 6:30 p.m. today at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Free admission.

• Blue and Gold Showcase featuring 200 area businesses and campus organizations, 5-8 p.m. Friday at UNK campus. Free admission.

• Still Dancing, a dance event featuring live musicians, 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5. Students admitted at no charge. Curt Pfeil and Friends will perform.

• Screening of the movie, "Encanto," presented by Pioneer Neighborhood Association, 9 p.m. Saturday at Pioneer Park at 700 W. 21st St. Free admission. Bring a lawn chair of a blanket for seating. Part of "Movie Under the Stars." Children must have adult supervision if attending the movie.

• Writer's Block, an informal writing group for authors of all abilities, noon-1:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. No experience is necessary — just a willingness to write. Feel free to bring your lunch to the event. Omaha-based writer Holly Pelesky will lead a writers’ workshop.

• Reading by poet Holly Pelesky, presented by Prairie Art Brothers, 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture at 2010 University Drive, West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. 308-865-8284; Frank.UNK.edu. Free admission. For more information visit PrairieArtBrothers.org.

• Screening of "Blue Hawaii" rated PG, featuring Elvis Presley, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Admission is $5. The film also features Joan Blackmand and Angela Lansbury.

• Still Dancing, a dance event featuring live musicians, 7-10 p.m. Aug. 26 at Amherst Community Hall at 110 N. Main St., Amherst. Admission is $5. Students admitted at no charge. Dan Dobson will perform.

• Screening of "Viva Las Vegas" featuring Elvis Presley, 2 p.m. Aug. 27 at The World Theatre at 2318 Central Ave. 308-234-8046; TheWorldTheatre.org. Admission is $5. The film was released in 1964 and has a rating of "Approved."

• The Pawnee at Fort Kearney with Ronnie O'Brien, noon Sept. 6 at Kearney Public Library at 2020 First Ave. 308-233-3282; KearneyLib.org. Free admission. The program explores the importance of the Pawnee Scouts and the Pawnee people who were Nebraska's first corn growers. Feel free to bring your lunch.

CONCERTS

• Rascal Martinez, 9 p.m. Friday at The Lark at 809 W. Second St., Hastings. Tickets start at $10.