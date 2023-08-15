KEARNEY — As a librarian, Holly Pelesky can find almost any book she desires while at work. Regardless of that reality, she buys books second hand for two reasons — one practical and the other more mystical.

“I’ve hoarded books for most of my life,” she said in an interview from her home in Omaha. “When I moved to Nebraska I sold off a big chunk of my collection for 25 cents a piece, which felt really wrong to me. And then I started rebuilding my collection here in Nebraska. I have a bunch of book shelves and even have them labeled.”

Pelesky did that before she began working in a library.

“When I began as a librarian, which was just last year, I started to reevaluate why I needed to own everything because almost all of these books I can just pick up at work, any day of the week, read it and then someone else can enjoy the same book,” she said. “Even when I was buying books, I usually bought them used because, I don’t know, I buy a lot of things used; a) I’m frugal, and b) I like the thought that someone else’s persona might be in there with little annotations or bookmarks. I just like the ‘sharedness’ feeling of used books.”

The librarian, who also maintains an active writing practice, likes the idea that many people can share the same words, but in different ways.

“I’ve really pared down my personal collection,” Pelesky said. “I’ve only kept books that I have annotated because I do like to interact with my books, which you can’t really do with library books. I like to write ‘LOL’ in the margins or highlight portions that I return to, and I do return to them because I use the books I read in my writing.”

Pelesky will read from her poems, essays and fiction during a reading at 7 p.m. Aug. 24, presented by Prairie Art Brothers, on the lawn of the G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture on the West Campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Patrons are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.

Admission to the event is free. A reception and refreshments will follow the reading.

Originally from the suburbs of Seattle, Pelesky’s parents kept her home for schooling rather than enrolling her in a public school.

In her memoir, “Cleave,” she writes about that experience: “I was raised to be quiet. ‘Children don’t speak unless spoken to.’ I was educated at a kitchen table, from 30-page workbooks with Christian comics as page headers. Learning a specific kind of morality was paramount to my upbringing. I was sheltered from the beliefs that weren’t ours, from the people who weren’t like us, from the television that blared sin in different shapes, from radio stations that played songs about sex.”

Now as an adult, Pelesky is working on her Master’s Degree in Library and Information Studies. When she sits down to write, she often listens to music as a starting point for her stories.

“I often create while listening to the same song on repeat, sometimes for hours,” she said. “For me, it cements me in place and in time and in the vibe I want to carry out throughout my story. The story I’m revising today, I wrote it while listening to ‘Strawberry Wine,’ because I think that’s a song that has a time period for me, since I remember when it came out.”

Country artist Deanna Carter released the song on her 1996 album, “Did I Shave My Legs for This?”

“It also has this innocent/burgeoning adulthood situation and I wanted to write a story about that vibe,” Pelesky said. “When I write, I like to have it quiet except for a song. And I write better when my kids aren’t around because I like to be undisturbed and just sit and veg out with words for a little while.”

Pelesky would prefer to write in the morning, but her other responsibilities often interfere with that schedule.

“People need to figure out when they are most productive and most creative,” she said. “I think deciding when, during the day, to write is a valid question. If I had a day and it was empty, I would write best between 9 a.m. and noon. But I actually end up doing most of my writing after my kids are asleep, which is probably not my most creative time, but it’s what I have available.”

In 2019, Pelesky published “Quiver,” a book of poetry, and last year she published “Cleave,” a series of essays addressing the birth of her first child, Grace.

“Many of my poems are written ‘in the body,’” she said. “I’m fascinated with how our brains are housed inside of these bodies that need to do all of these other things besides just think. I like sensory details. A lot of my poetry is also sensuous, which really just means ‘sensory’ but it’s been co-opted by sexual things. I really like inhabiting both the mind and the body.”

When it comes to the printed page versus oral reading, Pelesky prefers hearing the words rather than reading them.

“I am a big auditory learner,” she said. “Lately most of the books I read, I actually listen to them. I taught slam poetry for six years so verbal presentation of words is important to me.”

Pelesky also appreciates the written word as well.

“I think enjoying it on the page, that’s the reader reading into it,” she said. “And I think it can go both ways; do you want to interpret something or do you want to have it interpreted for you?”