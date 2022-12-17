Hi, my name is Patty! I am a super sweet and affectionate little gal here at the shelter who would... View on PetFinder
Patty
Related to this story
Most Popular
Neither of the individuals who asked that the books be banned from KHS had read the books in their entirety.
More than a dozen counties in the Panhandle and north-central Nebraska are in a blizzard warning that starts Monday night.
The four faculty members may continue in their positions until May 2024. Two additional unfilled faculty lines are also being eliminated, bringing the total reduction to six faculty positions.
Cozy Corner Catering in Minden and Foote Convenience Plaza in Kearney failed the alcohol compliance checks. Businesses that fail the inspections are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
After the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder, it accelerated in reverse, striking the trooper’s patrol unit, disabling his unit and injuring the trooper.
Its will include about 60,000 square feet of gymnasiums, roughly 66,000 square feet of turf fields, more than 9,000 square feet of pickleball courts and 24,000 square feet of track.
Lynn has led the Lopers since 2017, compiling a 33-25 record during that time, not including the unofficial 2020 season.
Sinsel claims that she was unlawfully prevented from participating in school board meetings and then removed as a member of the school board.
Nebraska looks to be in store for a major blizzard from Monday night into Thursday morning.
Mark Morten intends to build a 40-by-88-foot building with 40 kennels on his 13-acre property, located five miles north of Kearney city limits.