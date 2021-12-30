 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Partridge

Partridge

Partridge

Hi, I'm Partridge! I'm a spunky 2-month-old kitten here at the Shelter. I was brought in as a young kitten... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist
Local News

Trial set for alleged assault by Kearney psychiatrist

Reynaldo A. De Los Angeles, 76, of Kearney was arrested in September at his office at 409 E. 25th St., on a Buffalo County warrant charging him with third-degree sexual assault, a misdemeanor. He is accused of having sexual contact with a victim without consent that didn’t cause serious personal injury at his office on Aug. 25.

Broadwater rancher produces specialized beef cuts
Agriculture

Broadwater rancher produces specialized beef cuts

Jaslyn Livingston began focusing the ranch’s breeding program with a specific goal in mind: achieving the marbling effect that gives consumers the best meat experience while maintaining growth on the cattle to manage marketing time.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News