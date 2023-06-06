The family of an elementary student who was assaulted by a former security guard while at school has settled with the Omaha Public Schools for $150,000.

During a Monday meeting, the school board approved the claim, which would be compensation for the student’s emotional trauma and psychological symptoms, according to settlement documents.

Carlos J. Ornelas Ramirez, 24, was employed as a security guard for the Omaha Public Schools and worked at Pawnee Elementary in Bellevue. According to police, on Dec. 10, 2021, Ornelas Ramirez and a student entered a portable classroom at the school where he assaulted the student.

Ornelas Ramirez had been working at the school for a little more than two months at the time. According to the settlement, he also had entered a grooming relationship with the student during the fall of 2021.

School staff contacted police Dec. 14, 2021, after receiving information that a guard might have had sexual contact with a student on school property. Ornelas Ramirez was placed on leave immediately after the district learned of the reported misconduct.

Ornelas Ramirez pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree sexual assault in Sarpy County Court in February. In May, his sentencing was continued to June 27.

First-degree sexual assault carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison and a maximum sentence of 50 years.