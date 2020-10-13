Your daughter safe with Trump

Last week you published a letter from a gentleman who lives in the Cozad area. Only one of his points did I agree with, and that was on global climate, but, yes, I would feel comfortable leaving my daughter alone with President Donald Trump. He would treat her like the lady my wife and I raised her to be, as I am sure that you and your wife did with your daughter.

Now, as to whether I would leave her alone with Joe Biden, there is no way. But apparently women do not have to be alone with Biden to have his attention forced on them, as he has pressed up tight to women, rubbed their shoulders, sniffed their hair and, with a certain 12-year-old girl, when he was vice president, fondling her chest in front of her parents and cameras.

I am sure that Trump never has had to force himself on any woman in his life who did not want his attention, but that does not mean that there are not women who have tried to force themselves on him. As for his dalliances with strippers, porn stars and Playboy models, nobody is perfect (as they taught me in Sunday school), and Lord knows, I was no angel until I met the woman who captured my heart 41 years ago.