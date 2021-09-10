‘Yes’ to Loup City school recall

In recent weeks, I have seen a plethora of yard signs saying, “Vote ‘no’ on school board recalls.” I also have spoken to few people who have voiced the same sentiment. Now, I certainly believe that everyone is entitled to believe as they wish and to act on that belief. However, when it comes to something as important as educating our children and finding the best utilization of resources to accomplish that goal, I would really hope that decisions made in the selection of the individuals to make such determinations would rest on something more than sentiment.
The “Vote No” movement appears to be based on little else.
For the people who think that retaining those individuals who are being recalled is a good idea, I would pose some questions that might be important to consider:
1) Did any of you actually attend a school board meeting where issues such as budgets, curriculum, or decisions concerning the best utilization of limited financial resources were discussed?
2) Did any of you obtain actual budget documents and records of purchases for examination?
3) Did any of you spend hours studying such documents?
4) Did any of you ask school board members for clarification of such matters?
5) Do you really believe that building a new school to serve a diminishing school population is the best way to go?
6) Do any of you know how the existing elementary school is currently being utilized?
7) Did any of you ask to be heard at a school board meeting?
8) Did you like having your property taxes increased by nearly 30%?
9) Do you know where that money was and is being spent?
Simply stated, if you cannot state that you did any of these things, is your decision whether to vote “yes” or “no” an informed decision?
Additionally, I think few would argue that our previous superintendent Angela Simpson was, perhaps, not the best fit for Loup City schools. The job of the school board is to see to it the superintendent administers the school system and utilizes resources in the best possible way. Simpson did not like being questioned. When members of the community did question her actions, she would become defensive and evasive in her responses.
Personally, I observed that this superintendent was one of those people who felt that “if you cannot persuade people with the truth, dazzle them with BS.” On several occasions, when I did attend school board meetings, I observed that the school board members who are the subject of this recall would either sit with a blank expression on their faces, or they would simply nod in agreement with what was being stated, whether Simpson’s statements and declarations were true or not. Much of her rambling was pure and simple nonsense. This did not inspire confidence in the school board members. Vote “yes” on the recall.