‘Yes’ to Loup City school recall

6) Do any of you know how the existing elementary school is currently being utilized?

7) Did any of you ask to be heard at a school board meeting?

8) Did you like having your property taxes increased by nearly 30%?

9) Do you know where that money was and is being spent?

Simply stated, if you cannot state that you did any of these things, is your decision whether to vote “yes” or “no” an informed decision?

Additionally, I think few would argue that our previous superintendent Angela Simpson was, perhaps, not the best fit for Loup City schools. The job of the school board is to see to it the superintendent administers the school system and utilizes resources in the best possible way. Simpson did not like being questioned. When members of the community did question her actions, she would become defensive and evasive in her responses.