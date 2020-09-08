Yanney takes pride in the park

A rose to ... native son Michael Yanney, the Omaha businessman and philanthropist who always has kept one foot in his hometown. Yanney is the man whose family launched Yanney Heritage Park in southwest Kearney. The park honors the memory of the founder’s parents, E.K. and Mary Yanney, and its goal is to be the best park between Omaha and Denver.
Judging from the park’s remarkable growth during its 22-year history, quite a few Kearneyites and Kearney supporters share Yanney’s goal, given the attractions and activities that now are associated with the park: a lake for fishing, swimming and paddling, a water trail for kayakers and canoeists, hike-bike trail, amphitheater, meeting spaces and observation tower.
Last week, park supporters and Yanney announced the next big thing: botanical gardens stretching across 12 acres. The initial phase will cost $1.5 million and cover 4.5 acres. As if that weren’t large enough, when the gardens are complete in a few years they’ll stretch across 12 acres and display some 16,000 plant varieties.
Yanney Park already is a popular place for young families in the Kearney area. The gardens will boost the park’s profile considerably, especially among Nebraskans and tourists searching for sites with a “wow!” factor.
A rose to ... the 125 bison that busted out of their corral last week. Watching the short video of the beasts rambling down the road almost made us feel as if we were in Marlboro country. After six months of bondage because of the pandemic, it felt good thinking about those animals running free, even though it was quite a chore rounding them back up and returning them to their owners near Overton.
A raspberry to ... disagreements over the best way to combat the coronavirus. Some people consistently endorse masks, social distancing, hygiene and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces. Other people believe that’s overkill. They believe the virus will blow away. The vulnerable among us who might die from a respiratory disease if COVID gets them also would love it if the virus would blow away..
Recently a survey revealed that a large percentage of Nebraskans believe bars ought to close early. The survey by White Hot PR discovered that 74% of Nebraskans believe drunk people cannot be trusted to maintain social distancing. Half the respondents believe people’s alcohol consumption in bars should be limited during the pandemic. More than 25 percent said they would say something if they noticed drunk people not adhering to social distancing regulations.
If you aren’t certain whether your behavior makes others feel safe or unsafe, why not clear the air by asking them?
