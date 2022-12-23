Write your government
President
• Joe Biden, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington. D.C. 20510
Governor
• Pete Ricketts, P.O. Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848, 402-471-2244
U.S. Senators
• Deb Fischer, 20 W. 23rd St., Kearney, NE 68847, 308-234-2361
• Ben Sasse, 4111 Fourth Ave., Suite 26, Kearney, NE 68845, 308-233-3677
U.S. House
• Rep. Adrian Smith, 1811 W. Second St., Grand Island NE 68803
State Senator
• 37th District, John Lowe, P.O. Box 94604, State Capitol, Lincoln, NE 68509, 402-471-2726, email: jlowe@leg.ne.gov