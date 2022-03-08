Would you watch aging women playing football?

I left the Kearney Hub office a year ago carrying a cardboard box. Inside were a recipe box filled with contact information, a column idea folder, desk décor items, and other reminders of people I met and places I’d been during 34-plus years as a full-time journalist at the Hub and nine earlier years at other Nebraska daily newspapers.

My work chair that was new when the current Hub office opened in 1991was sent home with me as a retirement/housekeeping gift. Remaining staff members sit in second and third generation chairs, so no one else wanted it.

The simple gray-framed rolling chair has mauve seat and back covers, but no armrests. It suits me and fits my sitting parts like a glove. It’s now part of my home workplace in a corner of the great room, along with a small desk with one drop leaf that had belonged to my uncle and floor lamp that was Mom’s.

As a part-time freelancer, I write this column once a month, plus some stories for the Hub and for the Flatwater Free Press, a new nonprofit media.

Mostly, I’m a retiree. The label isn’t a good fit yet, especially when my twin sister Lisa and I wonder how we got so old so fast.

I’m still in retirement kindergarten, but I have learned a few things in the past year. My first discovery was that the transition to being home most of the time was easier because I had worked at home a lot during the past two pandemic years.

My kitty Tas already was used to seeing more of me and now knows it’s our new normal. I’m still trying to convince her that she doesn’t need to curl up on my lap every time I sit on the couch or in the recliner, or “help” me work by walking around my laptop.

I discovered how sleep-deprived I was after 40-plus years of being at a newspaper office by 7 most weekday mornings, but only after I didn’t have to do that anymore. Stress-producing long days, working weekends and constant deadlines didn’t help.

I try to keep a daily schedule that includes eight hours of sleep. However, I rarely set my alarm clock and give myself permission to sleep longer sometimes.

Doing other things when I want is another plus. That includes my daily workout — walk or 30 minutes on an elliptical — grocery shopping, errands and setting appointments. I can accept invitations for weekday and even spur-of-the-moment activities, even though I don’t have a spur-of-the-moment personality.

I’m busy some days, but not every day. I tell myself that I’ve earned the right to sit and do nothing, as long as it doesn’t become a habit.

I know I should clean closets, organize photos and paperwork, and do other home projects I put off when I worked full time, but I haven’t yet run out of excuses to not do them.

I watch too much TV sometimes. My penalty is constantly needing to use my remote control’s mute and off buttons to tune out all the awful ads for political candidates that only reinforce my opinion that Nebraskans deserve a lot better.

Retired friends advised me to wait at least a year before volunteering for anything other than individual projects or events. So it may be time to consider new activities.

I read in the Hub about tryouts for the National Women’s Football League’s new Kearney team. It reminded me that as a teen, I considered — for about two minutes — going out for the Wilcox Eagles football team.

I meet the new league’s age requirement of age 17 or older and have time on my hands, so maybe now is my time to play football. Or maybe not. The coaches probably don’t need any skinny linebackers, slow receivers or players lacking toughness and the ability to memorize a playbook.

I’d be more useful if I squeezed my skinny self into an overstuffed closet and got busy.