Work, disabilities
Work, disabilities

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR is a board member of The Arc of Nebraska.

The COVID-19 pandemic has punctuated the crisis in care in this country, but for people with disabilities and their families, this crisis was decades in the making. Pre-pandemic there was a nationwide shortage of direct care workers, those who support people with disabilities in their homes and communities. For people with disabilities, those direct care workers make all the difference between a life in the community, and a life without opportunity.

But their wages on average are less than $12 per hour and there is more than 50% turnover annually, making it difficult to provide continuity in services, and threatening the quality of care.

This important workforce, disproportionately women of color, does critical tasks to support people with disabilities to engage with their community, work and be healthy. Direct care workers do everything from helping with personal hygiene to supporting employment, and yet their value is not reflected in wages.

As a direct care worker for more than 23 years in Lincoln, it is very clear to me that wages need to be increased for people who provide this very important work to our most vulnerable population. Most direct care workers have to work two full-time jobs just to meet the basic needs of their families. A raise is overdue.

We need Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse and Reps. Adrian Smith, Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon to support the Better Care Better Jobs Act that includes the $400 billion investment in the Medicaid HCBS system to create more direct care jobs to meet the growing need and increase wages for the current workforce. Without this investment, this critical workforce and people with disabilities lose.

Michelle Johnson, Lincoln

