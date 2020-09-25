Words, deeds change world

In every profession, a few people leave lasting impressions by making difficult tasks seem almost effortless.
Two such people died this past week, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and 1960s Chicago Bears phenom Gale Sayers.
The tiny Brooklyn-born justice described by Chief Justice John Roberts Wednesday as “clueless” about sports and the Omaha-raised “Kansas Comet,” who at age 34 was the youngest Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, seem to have nothing in common.
However, both knew the unfairness of discrimination by race, gender and/or religion. Both were soft-spoken, but made bold statements against discrimination by word and deed.
As director of the Women’s Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union in the 1970s, Ginsburg argued six landmark gender equality cases before the Supreme Court.
Roberts said she often asked a rhetorical question about the difference between a Brooklyn bookkeeper — the job her mother had before dying when Ruth was 17 — and a Supreme Court justice. Ginsburg’s answer: One generation.
Unlike male classmates, she wasn’t offered any jobs at big law firms after graduating first in the Columbia Law School class of 1959. Ginsburg said it was because she was woman, Jewish and a mother. So, she took a teaching job at Rutgers and later at Columbia.
Meanwhile at Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 1965, a rookie running back was scoring a league-record 22 touchdowns. In a muddy home game against San Francisco, Sayers had 336 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns on just 16 touches.
Ultimately, he was all-pro four times and the NFL’s leading rusher twice.
In an NFL Channel biography about Sayers and Hall of Fame middle linebacker Dick Butkus, another 1965 Bears rookie, one man says the smooth, elusive Sayers seemed to run partly on the ground and partly through the air. Another said he was like a “Jesus lizard” — green basilisk lizard — running on top of water while barely making a splash.
Sayers was a civil rights veteran by then. He was arrested in March 1965 at a KU administration building sit-in protest of housing and Greek system discrimination.
In 1967, he and Bears teammate Brian Piccolo were the first NFL players of different races to room together for away games. Piccolo’s widow said the biggest early obstacle in their friendship was a personality difference between the quiet Sayers and talkative Piccolo.
Their story was told in a 1971 TV movie “Brian’s Song.” Its focus was Piccolo’s support for Sayers after a 1968 knee injury and Sayers’ dedication to Piccolo, who died of cancer in 1970. Another knee injury ended Sayers’ football career a year later.
I already knew the story from watching NFL games. The Bears weren’t a top team — remarkably, 1965 was the only winning season in the Sayers-Butkus years — but they were on TV a lot.
I watched with my brother Glen, an early ‘60s Wilcox Eagles halfback. I was in elementary school, but liked football and doing stuff with Glen. I thought about that time this week while watching replays of Sayers’ seemingly effortless runs during his short NFL career.
Ginsburg was at the top of her game for much longer, adding to her amazing, but less flashy, body of work almost until the day she died at age 87.
An Associated Press story describing the importance of her faith says that when she received a 2018 lifetime achievement award in Israel, Ginsburg said she was driven by Jewish values of pursing justice and “tikkun olam,” or repairing the world.
National Council of Jewish Women CEO Sheila Katz said it’s because of Ginsburg that women today have equal protection of the law “and that ideas that seemed radical are common sense.”
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.
