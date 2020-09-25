Words, deeds change world

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In every profession, a few people leave lasting impressions by making difficult tasks seem almost effortless.

Two such people died this past week, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and 1960s Chicago Bears phenom Gale Sayers.

The tiny Brooklyn-born justice described by Chief Justice John Roberts Wednesday as “clueless” about sports and the Omaha-raised “Kansas Comet,” who at age 34 was the youngest Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, seem to have nothing in common.

However, both knew the unfairness of discrimination by race, gender and/or religion. Both were soft-spoken, but made bold statements against discrimination by word and deed.

As director of the Women’s Rights Project for the American Civil Liberties Union in the 1970s, Ginsburg argued six landmark gender equality cases before the Supreme Court.

Roberts said she often asked a rhetorical question about the difference between a Brooklyn bookkeeper — the job her mother had before dying when Ruth was 17 — and a Supreme Court justice. Ginsburg’s answer: One generation.