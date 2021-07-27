Won’t let go of half-price dishes

When I was 23 years old, my mother bought me a set of discount dishes. She told me it was the last box on the shelf and that she had to “fight off another lady for them.”
I don’t think mom threw any punches, but the girls in my family do have a way of getting what we want. I’m sure she furled an aggressive eyebrow and gave that stranger a stare-down before grabbing the half-priced box for herself.
These dishes weren’t extravagant — Do they sell fancy dishes at discount stores? — but they were beautiful and sturdy. The mugs were big enough to hold two cups of coffee, or a bowl of cereal — my food of choice.
A gallon of milk and a box of cereal can go a long way for a broke newlywed.
The bowls matched the mugs. Each was adorned with three pink and green flowers. And they could hold a quart of ice cream, which I tried once during my stressful early years in TV.
These dishes traveled with my husband and me to our first apartment in Houston, Texas. Each time I used the mugs, I thought of home and my mom. It was a welcome comfort during a very lonely experience.
They’ve been thrown into boxes and moved five different times and are quickly approaching 17 years of age.
I told you they’re sturdy.
Although the set is no longer complete, a few mugs and bowls still sit in our cupboards. Thankfully, I’ve been able to replace cereal for pasta (the expensive kind) but unfortunately, I’m no longer able to eat a quart of ice cream in one setting, although I think my girls already have accomplished this feat.
They still are my favorite set of dishes. but my husband is curious.
“Les,” he asked me recently, “When we move into our new home, we should replace all of our pots and pans and dishes.”
Here’s something you need to know about my husband and me. We’ve been on this earth for 39 years and we’re at a point, financially, where we can afford to buy new pots and pans and dishes.
But we both grew up in homes where fancy dishes were a luxury, so, it seems rather strange to put money into something that is used simply as a tool to eat food.
“I agree, we need new pots and pans” I told him, “but I’m keeping the mugs. And the bowls.”
He gave me a look. I gave him a look.
Here’s something you should also know about me. I like to keep things. It could be because my grandmother used to wash and reuse disposal bags. She grew up during the Depression. My father keeps every piece of scrap metal and farm equipment he’s ever owned — a product of growing up with a mother and father who didn’t have much money.
And the cycle continues.
But I don’t keep baggies or farm equipment. I just keep bowls and mugs that my mother aggressively fought for so her baby could use something other than her hands to eat cereal.
It’s funny — 17 years ago, these dishes only sold because a half-price sticker was on the box. Now, to me, they’re priceless.