Won’t let go of half-price dishes

Although the set is no longer complete, a few mugs and bowls still sit in our cupboards. Thankfully, I’ve been able to replace cereal for pasta (the expensive kind) but unfortunately, I’m no longer able to eat a quart of ice cream in one setting, although I think my girls already have accomplished this feat.

They still are my favorite set of dishes. but my husband is curious.

“Les,” he asked me recently, “When we move into our new home, we should replace all of our pots and pans and dishes.”

Here’s something you need to know about my husband and me. We’ve been on this earth for 39 years and we’re at a point, financially, where we can afford to buy new pots and pans and dishes.

But we both grew up in homes where fancy dishes were a luxury, so, it seems rather strange to put money into something that is used simply as a tool to eat food.

“I agree, we need new pots and pans” I told him, “but I’m keeping the mugs. And the bowls.”

He gave me a look. I gave him a look.