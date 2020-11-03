It’s OK to absorb all of the summer-like warmth this week. It won’t last forever, but as a friend observed, every week that the temperatures are warm is a week we can subtract from the time we’re eventually destined to spend in the deep freeze.

Here in Nebraska there’s no escaping the inevitability of winter. Low temperatures coupled with icy cold snow and that inescapable Nebraska wind is a dangerous combination, but with some preparation and knowledge, it’s possible to boost safety and reduce the risk of harm in the winter.

Nebraska Public Power District, which directly or indirectly supplies almost all of the electrical energy consumed in our state, has compiled some advice for Nebraskans along with reassurances that NPPD is committed to its motto: “Always there when you need us.”

Winter storms with heavy amounts of snow, wind and ice can damage power lines in various ways and cause unexpected outages. Occasionally, power lines sustain damage in weather conditions that are too dangerous for line crews to work in.

NPPD’s answer is to prepare for challenges before they happen.