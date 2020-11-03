It’s OK to absorb all of the summer-like warmth this week. It won’t last forever, but as a friend observed, every week that the temperatures are warm is a week we can subtract from the time we’re eventually destined to spend in the deep freeze.
Here in Nebraska there’s no escaping the inevitability of winter. Low temperatures coupled with icy cold snow and that inescapable Nebraska wind is a dangerous combination, but with some preparation and knowledge, it’s possible to boost safety and reduce the risk of harm in the winter.
Nebraska Public Power District, which directly or indirectly supplies almost all of the electrical energy consumed in our state, has compiled some advice for Nebraskans along with reassurances that NPPD is committed to its motto: “Always there when you need us.”
Winter storms with heavy amounts of snow, wind and ice can damage power lines in various ways and cause unexpected outages. Occasionally, power lines sustain damage in weather conditions that are too dangerous for line crews to work in.
NPPD’s answer is to prepare for challenges before they happen.
“Our lineworkers are always prepared to deal with storms before they happen and will work around the clock to safely restore power,” said NPPD Corporate Safety Manager Brad Palu. “If a storm is too intense for crews to safely work, they will wait for the storm to calm down and then begin working until power is restored.”
When winter storms knock out the electricity, Nebraskans will be grateful that they’ve taken precautions and are safely prepared. Having a flashlight with extra batteries, a portable radio, at least one gallon of water and a small supply of food can really relieve the feeling of helplessness. It also is suggested that the refrigerator and freezer doors be kept closed during an outage to keep food cold.
Some homeowners may have access to a generator that can be turned on in case of an outage, but these should never be used indoors. Generators should be professionally installed. Be mindful of ventilation if you’re heating your home with a fireplace, and don’t allow flames to spread outside the fireplace.
Finally, NPPD warns that downed poles and power lines can be dangerous. Don’t mess with them. Instead, call your local public power utility to report the damage. Always trust the professional line crews. Never tangle with high power electricity yourself.
