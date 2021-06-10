Win for Social Security recipients

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently signed LB64, which is a bill that will begin to eliminate state income taxes on Social Security benefits. Nebraska is just one of 13 states that currently tax Social Security benefits.

According to a study by AARP, Nebraskans age 50 and older account for 56 cents of every dollar in consumer spending in the state and generate an annual economic benefit of $50 billion. This tax reduction will be an economic driver for the state. Allowing older Nebraskans to keep a little more of their hard-earned benefits will mean they are better able to pay for things like the growing cost of prescription drugs, food and utility bills.