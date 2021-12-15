Why we rekindle bliss in the Big Apple

Nineteen years ago, I visited New York City. I was 21 years old and liked this guy named Kyle.

“Have you kissed him yet?” my friend asked me on our flight into the city.

No. Not yet. We’d been friends for a long time. But was it more than that? I thought so. I hoped so.

I called him when we landed.

“I’m in New York City!” I squealed, thrilled to be on a spring break trip with friends. I called him again that night. We talked for several hours as my friends dined and sipped and took in the city like most 21-year-olds would.

But I spent my trip thinking about him. When our flight took off to return home, I looked at the city skyline and knew I’d be back, but this time, Kyle would be by my side.

We kissed the night I got home. We looked at rings eight months later and this New Year’s Eve we’ll celebrate 17 years of marriage.

You’re probably familiar with gut feelings, right? The stuff that is hard to explain, but you believe it anyway. That’s how I felt. I knew I would be with Kyle. Forever. And I knew we would be back in that magical city.