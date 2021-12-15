 Skip to main content
Why we rekindle bliss in the Big Apple
Why we rekindle bliss in the Big Apple

Nineteen years ago, I visited New York City. I was 21 years old and liked this guy named Kyle.

“Have you kissed him yet?” my friend asked me on our flight into the city.

No. Not yet. We’d been friends for a long time. But was it more than that? I thought so. I hoped so.

I called him when we landed.

“I’m in New York City!” I squealed, thrilled to be on a spring break trip with friends. I called him again that night. We talked for several hours as my friends dined and sipped and took in the city like most 21-year-olds would.

But I spent my trip thinking about him. When our flight took off to return home, I looked at the city skyline and knew I’d be back, but this time, Kyle would be by my side.

We kissed the night I got home. We looked at rings eight months later and this New Year’s Eve we’ll celebrate 17 years of marriage.

You’re probably familiar with gut feelings, right? The stuff that is hard to explain, but you believe it anyway. That’s how I felt. I knew I would be with Kyle. Forever. And I knew we would be back in that magical city.

But I didn’t think it would take 19 years to get there.

We were broke when we married. And then we had babies and jobs and responsibilities. One year turned into five, then 10 and life made it difficult to take off on a weekend getaway to the biggest city in the United States.

But this year, I knew it was time to go back.We took off on Friday. We were home by Sunday afternoon. Forty hours in the city for my 40th birthday.

We sipped. We dined. We watched drunk Santas roam the streets. We went ice skating beneath the grand Christmas tree. We took a bike ride through Central Park and marveled at the $230 million penthouses. We ate pizza from the corner diner and scraped off copious amounts of cream cheese on our bagels. We hopped on the subway and gave a standing ovation at a Broadway show. We saw people of all shapes and sizes and colors and noted how much we missed the buzz of city life.

We kissed too.

We were a quintessential cliche. And I loved every minute of it.

I snapped a photo of the skyline as we headed back home. “We’ll be back,” I told myself. And this time, we won’t wait so long.

