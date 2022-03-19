Why such a fuss over Daylight Saving Time?

My late brother-in-law Pat always said morning was the best part of the day. I wonder what he’d say now as Nebraska legislators are joining Washington, D.C., legislators in pushing to have year-round Daylight Saving Time. That plan will rip an hour of daylight off our mornings in our darkest months and move winter sunrise here to nearly 9 a.m. We’ll all be trooping off to work and school in the dark. I shudder.

Alas, our elected officials have found yet another fork to poke into this fractured country. In Florida, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is itching for year-round Daylight Saving Time. He’s on the eastern edge of his time zone, so sunset comes earlier there than it does here. In his warm climate, he can zip up a jacket after dinner in December and walk the beach.

But those advantages vanish in cold, snowy, farther-west Indiana, still in the Eastern Time Zone, where winter sunrise lags until long after schools and offices are open.

Some Maine residents are pushing for that state to join the Atlantic Time Zone, which covers Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and is an hour earlier than its current Eastern Time Zone.

Arizona, which except for the Navajo Nation, does not convert to Daylight Saving Time, opted to shelve DST in 1967 even though its most ideal weather in Phoenix and Tucson comes in December and January when days are shortest.

For those of us out here in the nation’s belly, 1,733 miles west of Boston and 1,733 miles east of San Francisco, permanent Daylight Saving Time means that in the year’s coldest, darkest months, we’d get up in the dark, go to work in the dark, walk dogs in the dark and send kids to school in the dark. Is this really what we want?

After all, Uncle Sam can’t eliminate darkness. If he delays sundown, he’s also delaying sunrise, and that would be a pity.

Early morning is lovely, even in the winter. Especially after a snowfall. Sunrise is silent. The world is opening its eyes, stretching a bit.

The world is darkest in December, but as we tiptoe into January, Mother Nature slowly lights the candles of daylight. By the end of January, the sun is rising earlier, bringing the promise of still far-off spring. By the time the cranes arrive in late February, the sun is swathing the eastern horizon in pink before 7 a.m.

That’s when the time czars rudely yank down the curtain on this show and delay the performance for an hour.

Few people agree on this issue. Daylight saving time has always been a thorny issue not only here, but around the world. It officially began in what is now Thunder Bay, Ontario, in 1908, and grew popular in Canada.

Germany adopted it in 1916 to conserve fuel during World War I. Europe leaped on board, and in 1918, so did the United States, but it reverted back after the war. President Franklin Roosevelt instituted it year-round from 1942-45. He called it “war time.”

It did not become standard in the U.S. until 1966. It ran from the last Sunday in April until the last Sunday in October. That was perfect.

But in 1974, Congress voted to turn clocks ahead in mid-January due to the 1973 oil embargo. They claimed we’d use less electricity with an extra hour of evening daylight, but they were wrong. We needed electricity in those dark winter mornings, too. A few years later, Congress moved the goal posts, but only a little. It shifted DST from early March to early November.

Even March is too soon. Although we had a few warm, promising days last week, Thursday evening, raindrops were sparring with snowflakes Thursday evening. We had daylight until nearly 8 p.m., but what good was that when it was too miserable to be outside?

All this fuss over a simple act of turning the hands on the clock? If it’s that much of a chore, scrap DST altogether. As Pat said, mornings are the best part of the day.