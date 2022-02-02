Why students need philosophy

Obviously, as this subject is now my minor, that was not the case. As we read through Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics and Solzhenitsyn’s Cancer Ward, I learned that all I have been told would define my future up until this point truly has little to no significance.

Despite popular belief, your career is not the end all or be all. I believe what philosophy has taught me, and what many universities of today fail to acknowledge, is the importance of knowing who you are through truth. I read a quote from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov” (which we are reading in my philosophy class this semester) that I believe portrays what I am trying to say more effectively regarding what the Philosophy Department has to offer students. It provides knowledge, tools, and skill to be able to, “achieve self-conquest, self-mastery to such a degree that (they) will, finally … attain to perfect freedom — that is, freedom from himself— and avoid the lot of those who live their whole lives without finding themselves in themselves.”