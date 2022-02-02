Why students need philosophy

At 18 years of age, when you’re entering college on your own, how is one supposed to know exactly what career they want to pursue? Isn’t that what college teaches you, or at least prepares you for? We are told from the minute we enter school the importance of good grades, earning money and going to college to get a degree so we can get a good job. Isn’t that what it means to be successful?
Several different departments at the University of Nebraska at Kearney are geared toward teaching students how to be “successful” in their lifetimes. However, the Philosophy Department alone can take responsibility for teaching students how to be virtuous, which ultimately makes a student more equipped to be a successful human being than any other degree can. I don’t have a fancy analogy or jaw-dropping statistics, but I do have my own testimony as to how taking Intro to Ethics with Dr. Tom Martin has genuinely changed my perspective on life.
Coming to UNK as a freshman, I pondered two great questions: Who am I and what am I going to give my life to?
My education, up until this point, taught me that who I was would be defined by the major I chose and, consequently, the career path I would come to pursue. The latter, in fact, will influence several areas of my life, such as my ability to live comfortably, to have a family, and to provide for them.
Obviously, as this subject is now my minor, that was not the case. As we read through Aristotle’s Nicomachean Ethics and Solzhenitsyn’s Cancer Ward, I learned that all I have been told would define my future up until this point truly has little to no significance.
Despite popular belief, your career is not the end all or be all. I believe what philosophy has taught me, and what many universities of today fail to acknowledge, is the importance of knowing who you are through truth. I read a quote from Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov” (which we are reading in my philosophy class this semester) that I believe portrays what I am trying to say more effectively regarding what the Philosophy Department has to offer students. It provides knowledge, tools, and skill to be able to, “achieve self-conquest, self-mastery to such a degree that (they) will, finally … attain to perfect freedom — that is, freedom from himself— and avoid the lot of those who live their whole lives without finding themselves in themselves.”
In other words, this department gives students insight as to how to overcome themselves. Without the Philosophy Department I wouldn’t have been made aware of such virtues and vices.
Our world that is full of people, “who live their whole lives without finding themselves in themselves,” needs better and more education on this “curriculum” for life, in a sense.
After just my first general studies class in philosophy, I understood how crucial continuing my education in this field would be.
Doing away with philosophy as a major doesn’t just take away students’ opportunity to learn how to reason effectively, argue, and become academically literate.
This move also closes the floodgates, if you will, of the cleansing and renewing waters of truth that the student population needs the most in this transitional period in their lives. Truth that will challenge you to be a better human being, convict you of your wrongs, and teach you to overcome your circumstances.
This is how you become a successful person. This is what colleges should be teaching their students. This is what our university will be losing pending the suspension of philosophy as a major.
Candace Coleman, Kearney