Why not rail?

Cities along the Platte River in Nebraska recently lost air service when the air carrier withdrew, leaving many without access to flights. The problem is compounded by the fact that Nebraska generally suffers from a lack of public transportation. Though those who do not own cars or do not drive are hit particularly hard, the absence of transportation alternatives hurts all Nebraskans.

A great opportunity exists to solve this problem by reinstituting passenger train service on the main east-west rail line of the Union Pacific Railroad across Nebraska. The UP currently has excess capacity along that corridor because there are fewer coal trains as power plants switch from coal to natural gas.

Even as late as the 1960s, that UP line carried as many as 26 passenger trains per day. When Amtrak took on responsibility for passenger service, the southern Burlington Northern route was selected for continued service and UP carried freight only.

Consider what a daily pair of trains could do on the existing UP main line to provide service from Chicago to Cheyenne via Omaha, Fremont, Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte, Ogallala and Sidney.

Our new governor and the next session of the Nebraska Legislature should recognize the need for rail service and provide funding for rail transportation through the state. The first step is a no-brainer. We have infrastructure money. Let’s get our Legislature to pass a bill to simply study the feasibility of the matter.

There is no reason we shouldn’t be all aboard on this one.

James Mark Sanks, Kearney