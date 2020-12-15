 Skip to main content
Why did Nebraska back Texas in lawsuit?

I have one question for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson: Don’t you have more important responsibilities here in Nebraska besides signing on with the ill-conceived and doomed Texas lawsuit against four other states?

Seems to me you are wasting Nebraska taxpayer dollars. It’s time you spent more time on Nebraska business than Texas business. Or, did Gov. Pete Ricketts put you up to this scheme so he could keep in Trump’s good graces? Heaven forbid.

I am questioning the wisdom of Nebraska voters who voted for you and Ricketts when both of you are pandering to this soon-to-be former president.

Robert Zuehlsdorf, Kearney

