Who is most effective candidate?

I’ve followed Brett Lindstrom for 8 years as my state legislator and have been happy with him. I still closely studied all the Republican candidates, and Lindstrom rose to the top. The other candidates are not as equipped to effectively get it done.

Our biggest challenges as a state are high property taxes and tax modernization. Improvement on these is essential to keep our state competitive and to keep young and retired people here. Our state cannot afford the time to flounder.

This goal has proven difficult to accomplish and is why we need the most effective candidate who can bring senators together. The recent NET TV debate showed that Lindstrom has the best grasp on issues and policy specifics. Lindstrom relates well to all ages, has great relationships with peers who regard him highly, has the needed experience, the best command and understanding of policy details, is hardworking, and knows the path to take to get policy implemented — all of which clearly sets him apart. And importantly, only Lindstrom knows from experience what does not work. Lindstrom is a proven tax slasher who sponsored and helped to pass the largest tax cut in Nebraska history, and has voted for every property tax cut that has come before him. As for the misleading and bogus TV ad alleging Lindstrom voted for high sales taxes, that bill would have eliminated the income and property tax. Former Herbster staffers and Theresa Thibodeau say Herbster does not know enough about how to get proposals passed in the Legislature, and “will be eaten alive.”

They criticized him for campaigning in Nebraska only a handful of days each month until March, spending an inordinate amount of time out of state with national issues. “His political philosophy and beliefs are not rooted in any belief system,” according to a former staffer. Herbster will tell any person he is speaking with what he thinks that person wants to hear, and his “My way or the highway” mentality will not work. And Pillen won’t even debate, but Nebraskans want to see this. What’s he scared of? Doesn’t he know the issues adequately? One interesting tidbit from Lindstrom’s poll: Voters who said they had seen, read or heard about the top three GOP candidates favored Lindstrom (31%) over Herbster (25%) and Pillen (25%). When voters hear Lindstrom’s positive, optimistic message of a new generation of conservative leadership they pick him. You can trust Lindstrom. And he’s the best-equipped person to effectively accomplish what this state so sorely needs.

Jerry Pascale, Omaha