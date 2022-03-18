While you read, kids are growing

I saw another one of those emotional stories this week about our babies growing up so fast. The story had some advice: Don’t blink. Don’t miss it. Hang onto these moments.

And it gutted me. Truth is, I’ve said those things too.

“Soak it in. They are only this little for such a short time,” I’ve told readers.

But today — I don’t know. Today it ticked me off.

Because here’s the deal.

I wasn’t able to soak it in when my girls were little because my job was demanding, and I was young, and I didn’t have the luxury of knowing how quickly my babies would grow.

But when I had my third I was 35. I was a seasoned mom.

Our income was better, so I didn’t worry about getting food on the table and paying bills as much as I once did.

My job was flexible, so I could sleep when I wanted and work when I wanted and frankly, I slowed down a bit more with my last child because I knew how quickly it would go.

And guess what? It still flew by. Time just keeps marching, no matter who you are or what you do or how many dang moments you take to pause and smell their sweet little baby heads before you kiss them in bed at night.

And now my kids are 13, 11 and 5 and soon I’ll be bawling at their high school graduations wondering how and when and why it all went so fast.

Even though I soaked it all in.

So yes, do what you can to savor this time. It’s beautiful and messy and wonderful and hard in all the best ways.

But please don’t let an article or video or a well-meaning grandma at the grocery store make you feel guilty about how much time you have left.

We’re all just doing the best we can with the time we have today—and that, my friend, is enough.