Where’s silver lining in this pandemic?

We received a postcard this week. It was a nice break from the political garbage that’s been in the mailbox. Dear Trump and Biden campaign teams: I’ve already made up my mind. Your advertising won’t work on me. The end.

But back to that postcard.

It was a familiar site — one our entire family enjoys. Our 3-year-old grabbed the mail and handed it to my husband, Kyle.

“Oh, look!” Kyle said with thankfulness, “our favorite Christmas tree farm sent their postcards for the season. They must be getting a head start!”

“Oh, hand it to me!” I asked Kyle. I am thankful to be thinking of all things Christmas already.

But before he could hand me the postcard, he paused with sadness.

“Oh, no,” he said as he read the following news:

“Dear valued customer, due to COVID-19, there will be no trees available this holiday season.”

It went on to explain why, but we already know the reason. The hits just keep on coming. The pandemic takes away yet another family tradition.