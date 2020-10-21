Where’s silver lining in this pandemic?

We received a postcard this week. It was a nice break from the political garbage that’s been in the mailbox. Dear Trump and Biden campaign teams: I’ve already made up my mind. Your advertising won’t work on me. The end.
But back to that postcard.
It was a familiar site — one our entire family enjoys. Our 3-year-old grabbed the mail and handed it to my husband, Kyle.
“Oh, look!” Kyle said with thankfulness, “our favorite Christmas tree farm sent their postcards for the season. They must be getting a head start!”
“Oh, hand it to me!” I asked Kyle. I am thankful to be thinking of all things Christmas already.
But before he could hand me the postcard, he paused with sadness.
“Oh, no,” he said as he read the following news:
“Dear valued customer, due to COVID-19, there will be no trees available this holiday season.”
It went on to explain why, but we already know the reason. The hits just keep on coming. The pandemic takes away yet another family tradition.
“Oh, Leslie,” you may say, “it’s just a tree farm. They will bounce back. You can get a tree somewhere else. And if not, go pick one from your dad’s pasture. Sure, it might smell like rodent pee and yes, the needles might fall off before you get it into the house, but it’s the thought that counts.”
You and I both know it’s more than that. COVID-19 has taken so many things this year. This is a low blow.
I’m over it. And I’m just so sorry this is happening. Not just for my family but for yours, too.
I’m sorry many small businesses in our community have struggled.
I’m sorry many families lost income and now worry about how to pay rent or put food on the table.
I’m sorry many are worrying about the health of their mom, their dad, their grandpa and grandma, their kids, their friends and neighbors.
I’m sorry we’re fighting over masks and political candidates and rules and regulations.
I’m just sorry for 2020.
And, yes, my dad’s words keep coming into my mind. “Don’t wish away time, Les, not even this year.”
But I hate this year.
I’m still waiting to see the silver lining.
