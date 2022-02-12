 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
When is enough really enough?
When is enough really enough?

I was verbally harassed in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Kearney. Why? Because I have a bumper sticker reading, “I am woman watch me vote.” Totally innocuous!

This wasn’t the first time I have been chastised for that message. However, this man’s manner and tone were more menacing — menacing enough that I drove around a while to make sure I wasn’t being followed. I have lived in Kearney for 52 years and I believe most people in Kearney are good people.

I believe Nebraska has many good people. I believe the U.S. has many good people. But they are too silent!

Why are we allowing ill-mannered people to feel their behavior is acceptable? Why are people allowed to disrupt public meetings with their boos and shouts when they don’t agree with another’s opinion?

Why are we watching school superintendents resign because of unruly school board meetings? The same is true with elected officials. The bullying needs to stop!

People can have different opinions and express them in a civil manner. We don’t have to all believe the same way or face threats, harassment, name calling, or worse. Listen up if you’re running for governor! Tell us your stance on issues, not merely bashing the other side.

Mary Kulhanek, Kearney

