What will you do after you retire?

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR, Rick Brown, is a freelance entertainment writer and founder of Yard Light Media.

About 10 days ago, I pulled the plug on my career. After 21 years of driving a special needs school bus, I retired on May 19, the final day of classes for the 2021-22 school year. As the day approached, I prepared in the same manner as I have for all the important dates of my life — by making a fancy count down calendar and doodling in the margins.

Over the past two decades I have dealt with icy streets, late parents, cranky students, cranky co-workers and cranky traffic lights. Now I must deal with people who want to know my plans. “What are you going to do after you retire?”

The Kearney Public School District has a tradition of allowing retiring staff members to write up a short paragraph highlighting retirement plans. I felt offended by the question, “What are you going to do after your retirement?” Unless I have this totally wrong, retirement is the time you spend after your final day of work, before your “final day” of living. I understood the gist of the question and wrote about my desire to write a tell-all novel about a topographically disoriented school bus driver — or train for a second career as a professional wrestler, at the age of 68.

At the event to honor the retirees, where a member of the school board stood and read the responses, my exceedingly clever quip only elicited a few chuckles from the back row. A ballroom filled with school employees, still years away from retirement, is a tough audience, indeed.

All this retirement nonsense set me to thinking about how we, as a society, define ourselves through our work. Years ago I stopped asking, “What do you do for a living?” and substituted a better question, “What occupies your time?” Yes, I enjoyed driving a school bus, but I always considered it as a means to an end, as a way to put food on the table so I could write and create. Writing and creating has always occupied my time and my mental energy.

I started working part time for the Kearney Hub almost 16 years ago. One co-worker warned me that I shouldn’t tell the public that I only worked part time as a journalist and I should not admit to driving a school bus. I never took that suggestion seriously. Instead, I kept my job as a bus driver out of the newspaper; something about not biting the hand that feeds you, I guess.

Now I feel free to write about the Kearney Public School district because they would have to rehire me in order to fire me.

Like almost every retiree, I have a long list of things I want to accomplish during my retirement. I remember my father telling me that after he finished a career selling insurance, he had more things to do than ever. He’s also the one who told me to retire first, during my 20s and 30s while I still felt healthy, and then work in my later years.

I still plan to write for the Hub, although as a freelancer. I intend to take graduate classes in creative writing and I hope to continue to thrash my 18-year-old son at chess. Other than that, I will fill my time with a variety of countdown calendars, always leaving time to doodle in the margins.

rick@YardLightMedia.com

Rick Brown mug

Rick Brown
