What’s in animal names

I hadn’t been at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter for years, until I interviewed Executive Director Olivia Derr and took photos last Friday for tomorrow’s Weekend Hub story about the shelter reaching the 10,000 adoptions milestone.
The two kittens I adopted in 2006 soon after the shelter opened may have been 100-200 in that count. I still have Tas, who would not like me to bring home a little brother or sister kitty. Her shelter littermate sister Thai (not DNA related) died in 2017.
All of the shelter’s prospective adoptees have names. Some had names when they arrived, some were named by the staff and I’m sure some get different names from their new families.
Correctly spelling names is one of the most important things I do as a journalist. It’s more of a challenge for people than pets, particularly when parents choose unusual baby names or use new spellings for traditional or even old-time names.
I’ve always known that some people prefer a nickname or other variation of their legal names. My grandparents named my dad Harold Dean Potter even though they always called him Dean. I don’t know why and didn’t think to ask when grandpa and grandma were living.
Pet owners often select names reflecting their animals’ appearance or personalities, characters from movies or books, or celebrities they like. I used two places I’d visited in the early 2000s, Thailand and Tasmania, to name Thai and Tas.
Several recent lists of the most popular 2020 dog and cat names show a trend toward simple, but with no Spot, Buddy or Fluffy. The top 10 lists from a company that sells medical insurance for pets are:
Dogs — Bella, Charlie, Luna, Lucy, Max, Bailey, Daisy, Cooper, Molly and Lola.
Cats — Luna, Bella, Oliver, Charlie, Lucy, Leo, Max, Milo, Lily and Simba.
So if I went to a big city dog park and yelled, “Luna, Bella,” would a dozen dogs come running? Cats come when they’re called only if they feel like it or were headed in your direction anyway, so maybe a cat or two of the same names would wander by.
American Farm Bureau announced this week its 2021 Farm Dog of the Year competition winner, an Australian shepherd from New York named Bindi. Regional runners-up were Rayne of Illinois, Sawyer of Massachusetts, Mike of Montana and Ajax of Texas. The rest of the top 10 were Jade, Cash, Keeper, Pepper and Dasher.
Farm, ranch and 4-H kids name more than their dogs and cats, which is why I recently was introduced to bucket calves Elvis and Primrose.
While growing up on a farm south of Wilcox, I learned that it’s difficult to know sometimes if sharing a name with an animal is a good thing.
Two sisters, friends from our farming-Pleasant View Christian Church community around the same age as my twin sister and I, were among the winners at the Franklin County Fair’s catch-a-greased-pig contest. They could hardly wait to tell us they named their pigs Lisa and Lori.
So what’s the polite response to that news? What!!!! or a hushed thank you?
Our parents certainly didn’t allow us to display annoying pig traits such as screaming when you don’t get your way, sleeping all day, making a mess while eating or refusing to go where the person in charge wants you to go.
Then and to this day, I don’t know if our pig-owner friends were teasing us or were serious. As a farm girl and ag journalist, I’m more certain about the ultimate fate (on a plate) for Lisa and Lori the pigs.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.