What’s in animal names

I hadn’t been at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter for years, until I interviewed Executive Director Olivia Derr and took photos last Friday for tomorrow’s Weekend Hub story about the shelter reaching the 10,000 adoptions milestone.

The two kittens I adopted in 2006 soon after the shelter opened may have been 100-200 in that count. I still have Tas, who would not like me to bring home a little brother or sister kitty. Her shelter littermate sister Thai (not DNA related) died in 2017.

All of the shelter’s prospective adoptees have names. Some had names when they arrived, some were named by the staff and I’m sure some get different names from their new families.

Correctly spelling names is one of the most important things I do as a journalist. It’s more of a challenge for people than pets, particularly when parents choose unusual baby names or use new spellings for traditional or even old-time names.

I’ve always known that some people prefer a nickname or other variation of their legal names. My grandparents named my dad Harold Dean Potter even though they always called him Dean. I don’t know why and didn’t think to ask when grandpa and grandma were living.