What’s free and it saves lives?
What's free and it saves lives?

So let me get this straight. A guy goes to the Nebraska Med Center in Omaha and they give him a bunch of tests. Two of the best doctors they have come into the room. “We’ve got good news and bad news. The bad news: You have cancer, but the good news is there’s a chance we can beat it.

“What we have to do will make you feel like hell for what will seem like forever. Pain and sickness like you’ve never known. It will turn your world upside down, but the odds are slightly in your favor.”

The guy says, “Let’s do it.”

But if the same guy is told by the same doctors, “We have good news and bad news. The bad news is we have a highly contagious disease going around that can make you very sick, and it can kill you. The good news is that you can take a vaccine that has shown to be extremely effective, will likely have no side effects, and costs you nothing. Of the people who have gotten the disease, 95% of them were unvaccinated.”

The guy says, “No way. That’s a government violation of my rights. It’s a government plot.”

The doctors say, “We are the same people who saved your life when you had cancer. We’re not trying to take away your rights. We’re just trying to keep you alive — you and everyone around you.”

It’s so sad that people have been foolishly, almost criminally, misled. Have you heard that governor and attorney general?

Let’s show some courage and responsibility. The sooner we get the shot, the sooner we won’t need the shot.

Don Johnson, Kearney

