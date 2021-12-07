What I know at age 40

I’ll be 40 on Friday. I’ve learned a few things throughout my years. I’ve messed up (a lot). And loved hard. Here are 40 tips I’ve learned along the way. Stop saying sorry. Unless, of course, it’s appropriate. I’m sorry I stepped on your cat. I’m sorry I bumped into you and spilled your red slushy drink. Sure. That’s worth a sorry. But don’t apologize for being too loud or too quiet or too much for anyone. You be you and be proud of it.
Life is short. Hug your loved ones. Tell them how you feel. Truly. Write it on a sticky note, hand it to them and turn around.“Hey, I love you. The end.” Do it.
Get to know God. Go to church. Find your community. I know it’s rough out there, but man, when things get tough (and life will get tough) everyone and everything will leave you. God won’t. There’s incredible peace when you know Him. P.S.: He’s a big fan of you even if you aren’t sure about him.
Be good to your spouse/partner. Does he annoy you when he leaves his shoes on the floor? Does she make you cringe with all the hair clogging the shower drain? Let it go.
Don’t be afraid of hard work. Show up on time. Be respectful. More doors will open if you do this.
Don’t confuse hard work with overworking. Everyone needs to rest and refuel. And life is much bigger (and better) than work.
Apologize when you mess up.
Forgive when someone else messes up. Yes, this one is hard.
Stay humble. No one likes an arrogant jerk.
Yes, our babies grow quickly, but don’t beat yourself up if you didn’t soak in every moment. Just do the best you can and love them with all your heart.
Wear what you want to wear.
Don’t cheat on high school math tests. It will haunt you for life.
Stop the gossip.
Spend a couple of more bucks on good kethcup.
Floss your teeth every day. It’s awful. Do it anyway.
Find one person who will love you for who you are. Even when you mess up. Someone who will be honest with you and support you and encourage you. Someone who believes in you.
You have to be a friend to find a friend. I know that’s terrifying especially if that person rejects you. But life isn’t meant to be lived alone. Keep trying. I promise your person is out there.
Pay your taxes on time.
When “Don’t Stop Believin” comes on in the grocery store, stop everything and start singing. Try to get the person next to you to sing.
If you see something on social media that makes you ragey, keep scrolling. No need to leave a comment. It will just make your rage level explode.
Listen to others. You don’t have to agree. But give them space to talk. Hopefully they’ll do the same for you.
Learn all you can.
Don’t compare yourself to that one girl. She may seem perfect, but she is just a normal, flawed human like the rest of us.
Always keep tweezers in your car to pluck chin hair.
Boundaries are a very good thing.
Not everyone will like you. Even if you’re kind and generous and have never said a bad thing about anyone.
Volunteer for organizations you love and give back when you can.
Don’t put your body in a dang tanning bed. Use sunscreen. Lots of it.
Pay a little more than required each month on all loans. You’ll get that debt paid off quicker.
And when that debt is paid off, take on a little more debt once again. What’s money anyway? Can’t take it with you.
If you get a belly button ring, that’s cool. But when you’re pregnant, your belly button will stretch and morph into something you’ve never seen, and after your baby is born, your belly button stays weird and there’s a random stretchy hole leftover from the piercing. Be prepared for that.
Sometimes friends are meant only for a season. This can be hard, but in time you’ll learn that it’s OK, too.
Find something each day to bring you joy. Even if it’s small.
Don’t trust gas station hot dogs.
Cheer for everyone. Happiness is contagious.
Drop the jealousy.
When you reach that goal and get where you’re going, help the next person to get there too.
Spread grace like confetti.
Don’t be afraid to try. You’re going to fail. It’s going to suck for a while, yes, but the good stuff is made in those moments.
Forty isn’t old, it’s just getting started.