What I know at age 40

I’ll be 40 on Friday. I’ve learned a few things throughout my years. I’ve messed up (a lot). And loved hard. Here are 40 tips I’ve learned along the way. Stop saying sorry. Unless, of course, it’s appropriate. I’m sorry I stepped on your cat. I’m sorry I bumped into you and spilled your red slushy drink. Sure. That’s worth a sorry. But don’t apologize for being too loud or too quiet or too much for anyone. You be you and be proud of it.

Life is short. Hug your loved ones. Tell them how you feel. Truly. Write it on a sticky note, hand it to them and turn around.“Hey, I love you. The end.” Do it.

Get to know God. Go to church. Find your community. I know it’s rough out there, but man, when things get tough (and life will get tough) everyone and everything will leave you. God won’t. There’s incredible peace when you know Him. P.S.: He’s a big fan of you even if you aren’t sure about him.

Be good to your spouse/partner. Does he annoy you when he leaves his shoes on the floor? Does she make you cringe with all the hair clogging the shower drain? Let it go.

Don’t be afraid of hard work. Show up on time. Be respectful. More doors will open if you do this.