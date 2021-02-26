We’ve completed one full year of ‘new normal’

I went to the Hub archives for a reminder of what was going on with COVID-19 a year ago. The Feb. 26, 2020, front page has photos of sandhill cranes at Rowe Sanctuary and a bald eagle at the J-2 hydropower plant southeast of Lexington, a Buffalo County Board story about requiring residents of new rural subdivisions to pay most road upkeep costs for five years, and two COVID stories.
One by an Omaha World-Herald writer says several people quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise off the coast of Japan were brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for trials of an experimental virus treatment. An Associated Press story with the headline “CDC: Virus will spread in US” says COVID clusters had “popped up” in such far-flung places as Italy, Iran, France, Algeria, Spain’s Canary Islands and South Korea.
We still lived mostly normal lives then, but knew bad stuff was ahead. How could that be only a year ago? How could that be more than 500,000 U.S. deaths ago?
The pandemic turned the world and our individual lives upside down in ways ranging from minor inconveniences to tragedies.
I’m a pick-a-plan-and-stick-with-it person, so I’ve been out-of-sync and grouchy (more than usual) the past year. I can be flexible at times, but the words “change,” “new” and “upgrade” give me headaches.
I adjusted to working mostly from home for two months last spring and periodically since then. I wear a mask in public places.
As Nebraska Press Women president, I proposed and the board agreed to cancel our 2020 spring conference and have an abbreviated virtual fall conference. We’ll be virtual again this spring, but hope an in-person 75th anniversary conference is possible by fall.
Because of the pandemic, all of us — even math-challenged folks — do more things by the numbers.
We eyeball 6 feet of social distance whenever we’re around people. We follow taped stripes and sticky signs placed 6 feet apart on the floors of stores, offices and event venues.
Most of us consider how many people might be at an event before we decide to attend. We follow health experts’ advice about mask types and fabric layers.
When vaccination protocols were announced, I’m sure I wasn’t the only Baby Boomer who found it strange to wish I was a year or two older to qualify for a higher priority category. That thought quickly passed when I reminded myself that I’m blessed to be healthy.
Journalists are on some essential workers lists, but we aren’t constantly on the COVID-19 front lines like health care providers, first responders or workers along the farm-to-consumer food chain.
Virtual events and meetings probably will be a big part of our lives a year from today and into the future, even as in-person gatherings return. Hand-sanitizing stations in restaurants, stores, offices and other high-traffic public places will remain in place.
We likely will see fewer people wearing masks after vaccinations have made COVID-19 a manageable infection, but we won’t look twice at folks who choose to still wear them.
As we continue to live with some 2020 new normals, it will be a great relief to again experience old normals such as in-person conferences, sports venues filled with fans, county fairs with general public attendance and carnival rides, traveling for pleasure, and big gatherings for weddings and holidays.
Some of those old normals may be sprinkled with wonderful surprises. If not, plain old normals will seem special on their own.
Lori Potter is a Hub staff writer.