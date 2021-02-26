We’ve completed one full year of ‘new normal’

I adjusted to working mostly from home for two months last spring and periodically since then. I wear a mask in public places.

As Nebraska Press Women president, I proposed and the board agreed to cancel our 2020 spring conference and have an abbreviated virtual fall conference. We’ll be virtual again this spring, but hope an in-person 75th anniversary conference is possible by fall.

Because of the pandemic, all of us — even math-challenged folks — do more things by the numbers.

We eyeball 6 feet of social distance whenever we’re around people. We follow taped stripes and sticky signs placed 6 feet apart on the floors of stores, offices and event venues.

Most of us consider how many people might be at an event before we decide to attend. We follow health experts’ advice about mask types and fabric layers.

When vaccination protocols were announced, I’m sure I wasn’t the only Baby Boomer who found it strange to wish I was a year or two older to qualify for a higher priority category. That thought quickly passed when I reminded myself that I’m blessed to be healthy.