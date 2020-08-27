We may not agree on masks, but we ache for normalcy

Thank you to the businesses, institutions and individuals who are taking it upon themselves to encourage proven health and safety measures as we Nebraskans navigate this most unusual time. We all yearn for a return to life as we knew it before the coronavirus took all of that away.
Hugging, handshaking and other forms of friendly contact now are discouraged — and with good intentions. We all need to take personal responsibility to slow the spread of the virus.
The more we slow it, the more normal our lives can be. If the virus spreads unabated — as it has in some U.S. states and locales — the more it becomes imperative to enact stricter rules to protect people’s health and safety.
We appreciate medical providers, school leaders, sports organizers and business operators for doing their part to protect their patients, students, athletes, customers and staffs. Helping everyone to keep their distance, practice healthy hygiene and wear masks when appropriate is not an easy task. In fact, there is a good chance that there will be occasions when plans or the lack of plans could leave some people in danger of being exposed to the virus.
Tuesday evening, as members of the Kearney City Council discussed whether to prepare a proclamation to encourage mask wearing in Kearney, council members talked about limits. One limit involves government. There’s a point where it can go too far, as in imposing a mandate to force everyone to wear masks. Another limit involves respect and restraint. Nobody should worry about criticism or condemnation whether they prefer to wear a mask or don’t. Everyone ought to be respected.
What is important is achieving the level of safety that’s necessary so we can enjoy a greater measure of normalcy. Remember, the more we control the spread of the coronavirus, the more normal our lives can be, so let’s be respectful and work together to address a common threat.
We all need to remember: If we do a good job controlling the spread, we can enjoy a greater measure of normalcy. After nearly seven months of lockdowns, social distancing and masks, we each can say we’re weary of limits on our lives.
