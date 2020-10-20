 Skip to main content
Voting got makeover in our US Constitution

For as much credit as we give our nation’s Founding Fathers for designing a perfect new democracy, they really flubbed it with voting. The authors decided that members of Congress would be elected by popular vote, and that an Electoral College would determine the presidency. However, the Constitution did not define who could vote.

That question was left to the states, and most of them decided that only white, land-owning men could vote.

Thank goodness the U.S. Constitution is a “living document” that can be adapted and amended to address oversights and shortcomings.

Today, we believe that voting rights are universal and that voting is a responsibility for every U.S. citizen age 18 and older.

The right to vote ought to be cherished, considering the many struggles that occurred during history to extend the vote to all U.S. citizens.

Changes came gradually, with Black men extended voting rights via the 15th Amendment in 1869, four years after the Civil War that ended slavery.

Later, in 1920, adoption of the 19th Amendment gave the vote to all American women.

Since then, a number of efforts have been necessary to erase voter suppression laws, such as literacy tests, poll taxes and other measures meant to discourage or bar certain disadvantaged groups from voting.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 ended these Jim Crow laws. In 1971, the legal voting age was lowered from age 21 to age 18 — the age when young men became eligible to be drafted into the military. Americans figured if an 18-year-old was old enough to die for his country, he ought to at least be able to vote.

The years have brought many changes to our Constitution so that every American can have a say in the passage of laws and decide who will lead.

Voting is a right and responsibility to be taken seriously, and although the authors of the Constitution flubbed the voting part, the amendments adopted since then have been true to the intent of the Constitution, which begins with these three words: “We the people ...”

There’s still time ...

If you’re not registered to vote on Nov. 3, you still have time.

Election deadlines:

6 p.m. Friday — Register to vote in person

6 p.m. Friday — Request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you

8 p.m. Nov. 3 — Return completed ballot to election commissioner.

