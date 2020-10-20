Voting got makeover in our US Constitution

For as much credit as we give our nation’s Founding Fathers for designing a perfect new democracy, they really flubbed it with voting. The authors decided that members of Congress would be elected by popular vote, and that an Electoral College would determine the presidency. However, the Constitution did not define who could vote.

That question was left to the states, and most of them decided that only white, land-owning men could vote.

Thank goodness the U.S. Constitution is a “living document” that can be adapted and amended to address oversights and shortcomings.

Today, we believe that voting rights are universal and that voting is a responsibility for every U.S. citizen age 18 and older.

The right to vote ought to be cherished, considering the many struggles that occurred during history to extend the vote to all U.S. citizens.

Changes came gradually, with Black men extended voting rights via the 15th Amendment in 1869, four years after the Civil War that ended slavery.

Later, in 1920, adoption of the 19th Amendment gave the vote to all American women.