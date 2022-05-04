 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vote Jones for state ed board

Editor's Note

THE AUTHOR is the secretary for the Buffalo County Republican Party.

The Buffalo County Republican Party is proud to announce its public endorsement of Sherry Jones for District 6 State Board of Education.

Jones states on her web page, “We need education that is protective of children’s hearts, minds and bodies, in line with the will of parents, and mindful of the resources provided by taxpayers.”

Jones’ clear and complete approach to solving many issues with the State Board of Education includes giving more control to local school boards and their constituents, the improvement of academic proficiency, protection of children’s hearts, minds and bodies by vigilantly scrutinizing the content of curriculum used in our schools, recruiting high-quality teachers and their substitutes, and finally, assuring taxpayers their tax dollars are being spent in a responsible manner.

Jones’ concept of the issues affecting our schools today and her solutions to these issues are in line with the Buffalo County Republican Party ideals. We are proud to endorse Jones as the best candidate for District 6. If you want to visit her website for yourselves, please visit: Sherry4nekids.com.

Peg Fong, Kearney

