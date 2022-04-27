Vetting KPS candidates, voting for four

Often, as parents, we are busy with daily life, consumed with work and caring for our children. In the past, I have always assumed that all involved in the public school system have my children’s best interest at heart. With the multitude of controversies erupting nationally as well as locally in our public education system, I am now unsure that my assumption is true.

I am no longer content to be complacent. Starting this year, I am personally going to do my best to vet our local KPS Board candidates. I am focusing on four main issues. First, the individual safety of our students must be a top priority. We must ensure our children are protected from both external and internal threats. Second, we need to ensure our educational curriculum aligns with our community’s values. Third, we need school board members who are responsive to our KPS parents, ensuring parental participation is valued.

KPS Board members need to always be open and engaging with parents as well as teachers. Fourth, we need to ensure that we maintain local control. Our parents and teachers know what is best for our students. Kearney is a phenomenal community and this year we have eight candidates running for three positions. After careful analysis, I have concluded there are four candidates that will do their best to ensure student safety, parental participation, local control, and curriculums that reflect our community values.

These candidates include Jacob Reiter, Derek Meyer, Paul Hazard and Dionne Moore. I would urge every parent in the KPS district to do their due diligence, learn as much as you can about the candidates and, for goodness’ sake, vote in the primaries and have your voice heard. For your children’s sake, do not be complacent anymore, assuming others have their best interest at heart.

Neil Dutenhoffer, Riverdale