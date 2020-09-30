I don’t want to be mean or vindictive, but I would like to know why the town of Elm Creek, a town of about 800 people, needs a bigger veterans memorial. Is it just because someone got a $20,000 grant?

We are not like the bigger towns around us. We are a town of older people. The town needs so many other things more, but not a bigger veterans memorial.

We have a beautiful memorial. Why do they think they need to tear it down and build a bigger one? There is room on the wall to add names, if they would get put on the memorial.

They want to go house-to-house for donations to build another memorial.

Veterans Day is for the soldiers who proudly served their country. They need to be honored at the veterans memorial.

Memorial Day ceremonies should be held at the cemetery where we honor our loved ones and family members who are buried there.

All public meetings should be posted in places so people know when and where the events are planned.

Diana Shubert, Elm Creek