Veterans forever serve our nation

My dad is a Vietnam veteran. He was drafted in the late ’60s at just 19 years old. His wife (my mom) was 18 and their youngest daughter (my sister) was 1 month old when he left.

He opted out of college and stayed on the family farm after high school graduation to help his aging father. Even though he had a family to care for and more responsibilities than men his age (and older) the county still called his name.

“There were only so many warm bodies to choose from,” dad tells me. Adding, “I would do it again if I had to.”

Because he’s a true hero.

True heroes tend to be quiet. They don’t want accolades or attention. They certainly don’t do it for the fame or social media likes.

They do it because it’s the right thing to do. On Tuesday, mom sent me a message.

“Les, your dad (and another veteran) went to the nursing home and stood outside the individual windows of the veterans and gave them a salute. One veteran cried,” she added.

And then I cried, too.