Veterans forever serve our nation

My dad is a Vietnam veteran. He was drafted in the late ’60s at just 19 years old. His wife (my mom) was 18 and their youngest daughter (my sister) was 1 month old when he left.
He opted out of college and stayed on the family farm after high school graduation to help his aging father. Even though he had a family to care for and more responsibilities than men his age (and older) the county still called his name.
“There were only so many warm bodies to choose from,” dad tells me. Adding, “I would do it again if I had to.”
Because he’s a true hero.
True heroes tend to be quiet. They don’t want accolades or attention. They certainly don’t do it for the fame or social media likes.
They do it because it’s the right thing to do. On Tuesday, mom sent me a message.
“Les, your dad (and another veteran) went to the nursing home and stood outside the individual windows of the veterans and gave them a salute. One veteran cried,” she added.
And then I cried, too.
I’m certain dad was dressed in his suit and military cap. There were no photos, of course. He needs no one to tell him his greatness. He simply did this because he wanted to recognize other heroes. And in this year of COVID, when everything is broken and shut down and paused, he still found a way to pay tribute to the men and women who fought for our freedom.
He won’t tell you about this, but I will. Because I’m proud of my dad and my mother. I fly the American flag not out of loyalty for a certain president or political affiliation, but out of respect for all veterans.
Out of respect for my dad, who had no choice but to leave his family, and would do it again if he had to because, “it’s the right thing to do.”
If you’re losing hope with our nation, I promise you — it’s still there. There are millions of silent heroes across this land making waves, without recognition.
We’re going to be OK. This country will be OK. I’m sure of it.
To all veterans — thank you. Your sacrifice does not go unnoticed.
