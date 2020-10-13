Veteran wants relief

To my fellow Nebraskans, do not re-elect state Sen. John Lowe to the Nebraska Legislature. I am a retired, 100% disabled, combat Marine who is in pain 24/7. Several years ago, I went to Colorado and spent several weeks trying CBD oil infused with THC.

To make a long story short, the oil, when taken as instructed, relieved my pain to the point it made my life comfortable for the first time in years, and I suffered no withdrawal. However, after returning to Nebraska, my pain returned. Having stopped using opioids six years ago, I have no real pain control, but the VA had me on opioid pain medication for years, so I know what withdraw is.

Contrary to what some in the current Nebraska administration would have Nebraskans to believe, medical marijuana is not the devil. I will offer a concession that no drug is without issues; however, there are no cases of overdose death attributed to marijuana use alone. Fact is, many FDA-approved drugs cannot boast the same claim, especially opioids.

Before the medical marijuana initiative was removed from the Nebraska ballot, more than 85% of Nebraskans were for the initiative, which means the will of the people was ignored.