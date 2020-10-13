Veteran wants relief

To my fellow Nebraskans, do not re-elect state Sen. John Lowe to the Nebraska Legislature. I am a retired, 100% disabled, combat Marine who is in pain 24/7. Several years ago, I went to Colorado and spent several weeks trying CBD oil infused with THC.
To make a long story short, the oil, when taken as instructed, relieved my pain to the point it made my life comfortable for the first time in years, and I suffered no withdrawal. However, after returning to Nebraska, my pain returned. Having stopped using opioids six years ago, I have no real pain control, but the VA had me on opioid pain medication for years, so I know what withdraw is.
Contrary to what some in the current Nebraska administration would have Nebraskans to believe, medical marijuana is not the devil. I will offer a concession that no drug is without issues; however, there are no cases of overdose death attributed to marijuana use alone. Fact is, many FDA-approved drugs cannot boast the same claim, especially opioids.
Before the medical marijuana initiative was removed from the Nebraska ballot, more than 85% of Nebraskans were for the initiative, which means the will of the people was ignored.
State Sens. Adam Morfeld and Anna Wishart, both of Lincoln, have worked hard to make medical marijuana a reality for the thousands of Nebraskans who can benefit from its use. However, many other state senators have ignored the wish of Nebraskans and opposed medical marijuana in any form.
Lowe, who voted “no” to medical marijuana in 2019, should not represent Nebraska as a state senator. Please elect Mercadies Damratowski on Nov. 3. She will not ignore the will of the majority of Nebraskans. To learn more, you can find a DEA fact sheet on medical marijuana at dea.gov/sites/default/files/2020-06/Marijuana-Cannabis-2020.pdf. The Centers for Disease Control also has published a fact sheet. It is at
CDC Information on Marijuana use
Carl Munford, Columbus
