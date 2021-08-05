Vaccine statistics

Every once in a while, I feel the need to open my big mouth and share my opinion. It usually gets me in trouble, but I really do feel passionate about the COVID vaccination.

And I know, Mark Twain is quoted as saying, “There are lies, damned lies, and statistics. So, I’m going to say up front that since I will be citing some statistics, I am assuming they are neither lies nor damned lies.

The most recent statistic I’ve seen is that 49% of Nebraska’s adult population has been fully vaccinated. Nationally it’s been reported that this statistic is around 58%. In other words, we, as Nebraskans, are finding ourselves on the wrong side of this average.

It’s making us look like we’re no different than the states we have always had so much fun talking about in regard to how ignorant and backward they seem to be. So, is this business about Midwestern sensibilities and our gift of having been endowed at birth with common sense just a myth? Hmm.

It has been reported in the Omaha World-Herald that “roughly 40% of Nebraska adults living in rural areas are fully vaccinated, compared with more than 60% of those living in the state’s metro areas. Among the states, it is the widest margin in the nation.”