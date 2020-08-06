In the 2018 midterm elections, about six out of 10 U.S. poll workers were older than age of 60, and more than 80% were older than 40. The graying of U.S. poll workers is a major problem that will need to be addressed in the future — and the future we’re referring to is only about 85 days away.
On Nov. 3, Americans will vote to fill numerous local and state offices. They also will elect representatives in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, and they’ll vote for president.
That’s a lot of votes that must be counted, but with the specter of coronavirus hanging over the election, aging poll workers are likely to bow out, as they did in Nebraska’s May primary election. Election officials should encourage young people to sign up as poll workers. It’s a critically important job, and even more so in this pandemic. With nearly 60% of our current crop of poll workers now older than age 60, most are at higher risk to contract COVID-19. For their own safety they should sit out the 2020 general election.
Although election workers derive a strong feeling of satisfaction and patriotism for performing a key function, they are to be forgiven if they decide the risk of contracting COVID-19 is too high to risk exposure working at voting places.
If most older poll workers decide to sit this one out, then we’re going to need replacements, but where do we find them?
The answer to that question may be closer than we think, especially in Kearney. We’re a college town, which means we’re well-supplied with young people. Unless our guess is wrong, we believe a good many young college types are ready to pitch in and do their part for democracy. Having witnessed so many demonstrations and protests in the past year, these young people already have experienced what it means to participate in the democratic process. Why not take it a step further and participate from within the democratic system?
Election commissioners across Nebraska are recruiting helpers for the Nov. 3 election. They want to be prepared for the day of the election as well as the days before the election. If the general election is similar to the primary, there will be an avalanche of early mail-in ballots arriving before Election Day. They’ll need to be sorted and prepared for counting. There will be more work on Nov. 3 to ensure everyone’s vote is counted.
Younger Nebraskans should heed the call. This year they have the power to contribute to our democratic system by performing the behind-the-scenes work so vital to our nation. Every vote counts, but only if it’s counted.