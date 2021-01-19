Unsigned threat

This message is to the person who sent me an unsigned anonymous letter on Saturday with the threat: “Be Careful.”

I am sorry you felt the need to threaten me, and I’m sorry that you believe that Jesus condones such threats and violence. I am not impressed with the fact that you sent the threatening, angry letter in a Two Smiles envelope, without a return address or a signature. Obviously my letter made you angry.

That’s OK. Your letter made me angry, too. I get really angry when people condone their rage and sense of spiritual entitlement in the name of Jesus, which was precisely my point in my first letter.

Be angry, be offended. You have that right. But don’t assume that God hates all the same people you do.

Peggy Michael-Rush, Gibbon