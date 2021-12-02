UNL should be inclusive of all

Nebraskans For Peace supports the plan developed by the “Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity” task force that will work to make the University of Nebraska-Lincoln an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome. The plan has not yet been implemented.

Normally, our thoughts would be, “OK, great. Now put your words into action,” but we are troubled by the governor’s interference in the process. The university is legally governed by its administration and Board of Regents, not by the governor.

The governor has real responsibilities going unattended. He could focus his efforts on relieving our overcrowded emergency rooms, encouraging people to get vaccinated, addressing criminal justice reform, improving child welfare outcomes and balancing our budget.

He could even acknowledge that, to fulfill the state’s motto of “equality before the law” and in recognition of our history of bias, he appreciates Chancellor Ronnie Green’s efforts to make people from all backgrounds feel welcome at UNL. After all, we need a highly educated citizenry. Instead, he used his press conference to quote authors he does not understand and theories he has never studied.

Our next steps should ensure that diversity and inclusion are achieved and that UNL implements its plan to address past shortcomings.