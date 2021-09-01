UNK needs safety for students, staff

Summer’s last hurrah is upon us. Labor Day is Monday. The Husker football team has started its season, the State Fair ends on Labor Day and public schools are back in session.
Time was when Labor Day stood out. Moms and dads didn’t have to go to work that day and that often paved the way for family picnics, backyard barbecues and maybe even a downtown parade. Friends gathered and toasted what would surely be a coming change in the weather. It also often marked the start of public schools, a rite of passage often equally anticipated and cursed.
Things changed drastically in 2020 when Labor Day was just another in a string of holidays canceled by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of those activities resumed this year as the dreaded COVID risk dial rolled back to green for a time. But a second surge of COVID — thanks to several variant strains — is casting a pall on things again as the risk dial moves toward red.
That drama known as Husker football already has begun. The on-field play stage of the saga has started and brings with it optimism for a fan base that has been, to say the least, disappointed.
The not-so-behind-the-scenes drama started a couple months ago when Athletic Director Bill Moos resigned abruptly amid speculation he was forced out.
Moos was replaced by former Husker defensive standout Trev Alberts who also came with the promise of $1 million per year price tag. Then came word that the NCAA was investigating the football program for possible illegal use of analysts and practice sessions. It’s always something.
Following a year of flooding in 2019, pandemic woes in 2020 and an on-going debate over financial conditions, the Nebraska State Fair seemed to be back on track in Grand Island with 4-H activities, concerts, food vendors and carnival rides.
But what about Labor Day? Officially, it’s a time to pay tribute to American workers, and their many contributions and achievements through the years. Created by the labor movement in the late 19th century, Labor Day honors the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers’ rights, especially the eight-hour workday.
Labor discussions today seem to center on a $15 per-hour minimum wage and what it might do to small businesses. Likewise, there seems to be a problem filling jobs again after pandemic closings and directed health measures, which restricted the size of gatherings in restaurants and entertainment venues. Some have blamed government stimulus checks for making it more lucrative to not work.
Labor Day became a U.S. federal holiday in 1894, but by that time 30 states already officially celebrated the holiday. On Sept. 5, 1882, New York City union leaders organized what now is considered the country’s first Labor Day parade. An estimated 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march through the streets of New York City in the event which culminated in a picnic, fireworks and dancing.
The idea spread across the country as many states passed legislation recognizing the workers’ holiday. It wasn’t until 1894, however, that Congress legalized the holiday following the Pullman strike, a nationwide railroad boycott that turned fatal and shined a national spotlight on workers’ rights.