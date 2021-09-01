UNK needs safety for students, staff

Summer’s last hurrah is upon us. Labor Day is Monday. The Husker football team has started its season, the State Fair ends on Labor Day and public schools are back in session.

Time was when Labor Day stood out. Moms and dads didn’t have to go to work that day and that often paved the way for family picnics, backyard barbecues and maybe even a downtown parade. Friends gathered and toasted what would surely be a coming change in the weather. It also often marked the start of public schools, a rite of passage often equally anticipated and cursed.

Things changed drastically in 2020 when Labor Day was just another in a string of holidays canceled by the Coronavirus pandemic. Many of those activities resumed this year as the dreaded COVID risk dial rolled back to green for a time. But a second surge of COVID — thanks to several variant strains — is casting a pall on things again as the risk dial moves toward red.

That drama known as Husker football already has begun. The on-field play stage of the saga has started and brings with it optimism for a fan base that has been, to say the least, disappointed.

The not-so-behind-the-scenes drama started a couple months ago when Athletic Director Bill Moos resigned abruptly amid speculation he was forced out.