UNK faculty: Need more protection

Since Oct. 15, the University of Nebraska at Kearney has not had an indoor mask mandate for students, employees and visitors on the campus. This is despite the CDC recommendation that unvaccinated and vaccinated people mask indoors in areas of high transmission. UNK is located in Buffalo County, which is currently an area of high transmission.

The most recent report from the Two Rivers Public Health Department (the public health department for our region) concludes that our area remains in the “pandemic” zone and our region has only three out of 30 ICU beds available for patients. According to Two Rivers “(their) risk assessment reflects persistently high disease incidence and test positivity rates, near-capacity ICU capacity, and relative seriousness of currently hospitalized COVID patients.” All of this is taking place in a context in which 35% of our students’ age group are vaccinated and 53% of our region is vaccinated.

The decision of the NU administration and UNK’s administration not to prioritize the health of our community has also been done despite a petition where 435 UNK employees, students, and community members demanded a mask mandate on Sept. 17, 2021. After a short return to a mask mandate, UNK’s administration has decided to ignore this demand and gone forward to remove an important layer of protection for our community.