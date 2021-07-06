Undesirable project

North Platte is about to allow Sustainable Beef to purchase land and two dry city lagoons to put a beef slaughter plant on top of one of the lagoons. This will connect to our town’s working sewage lagoon. The city blighted the site so Sustainable Beef could get tax-increment financing and to use our town’s working sewage lagoon to pump waste into it.

This whole area is a wetland. This plant would sit on top of one of the sewage lagoons. There are two rivers on each side of it. The North Platte River is less than one mile north, and the South Platte is less than one-quarter mile south.

The two rivers come together less than one mile east down river called the Points.

The rivers and valley flood an average of once every two to four years. I have a photo showing the area under floodwaters three years ago. Colorado had heavy rains.

Most of the floods are in the spring when snow melts in the mountains of Colorado. I have been part of the sand bagging of the homes close to the lagoons for more than 40 years. When this happens a boat is necessary for residents to get to the highway.