Turkey, trimmings for $5 each

Here’s a Thanksgiving challenge: Cook a traditional turkey meal for 10 diners and keep the cost below $5 per person. Impossible, you say? Well, the team of volunteer shoppers who assisted the American Farm Bureau Federation in its annual Thanksgiving dinner survey sharpened their pencils and managed to purchase all the ingredients to feed 10 for $46.90.
Believe it or not, Farm Bureau actually reduced the Thanksgiving food expense. The $46.90 total represents a $2.01 decrease from last year’s average of $48.91, based on 230 surveys completed with pricing from all 50 states.
Farm Bureau conducted its first Thanksgiving dinner survey in 1986. The survey was intended to help Americans track food costs from year to year and show that the farmer’s share of food profits is historically pretty small.
The goal to illuminate farmer’s challenges largely has been accomplished. Americans also have learned through the survey that they should be thankful for their nation’s low food costs. Grocery expenses do increase modestly from year to year, but not by dramatic percentages. Usually farmers and food producers never receive an exorbitant percentage of the American food dollar.
“The average cost of this year’s Thanksgiving dinner is the lowest since 2010,” said Farm Bureau chief economist John Newton. A healthy decline in turkey prices was the main influencer, he said.
“Pricing whole turkeys as ‘loss leaders’ to entice shoppers and move product is a strategy we’re seeing retailers use that’s increasingly common the closer we get to the holiday,” Newton explained.
The turkey costs less than last year, at $19.39 for a 16-pound bird. That’s roughly $1.21 per pound, down 7% from 2019. Newton said the survey revealed that retail turkey prices are the lowest since 2010.
Farm Bureau’s shopping list includes turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk, all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers.
In addition to turkey, foods that showed slight price declines include whipping cream and sweet potatoes. Foods showing modest increases this year included dinner rolls, cubed bread stuffing and pumpkin pie mix.
Farm Bureau has kept its shopping list pretty much unchanged since the survey began in 1986. This year the menu remains steady, but as Farm Bureau observes, the COVID-19 pandemic will change the look and feel of Thanksgiving celebrations around the nation. Many families are deciding to limit their exposure to coronavirus, and so gatherings aren’t likely to be as large as in the past. With fewer diners you might plan for more leftovers.
