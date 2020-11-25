Turkey, trimmings for $5 each

Here’s a Thanksgiving challenge: Cook a traditional turkey meal for 10 diners and keep the cost below $5 per person. Impossible, you say? Well, the team of volunteer shoppers who assisted the American Farm Bureau Federation in its annual Thanksgiving dinner survey sharpened their pencils and managed to purchase all the ingredients to feed 10 for $46.90.

Believe it or not, Farm Bureau actually reduced the Thanksgiving food expense. The $46.90 total represents a $2.01 decrease from last year’s average of $48.91, based on 230 surveys completed with pricing from all 50 states.

Farm Bureau conducted its first Thanksgiving dinner survey in 1986. The survey was intended to help Americans track food costs from year to year and show that the farmer’s share of food profits is historically pretty small.

The goal to illuminate farmer’s challenges largely has been accomplished. Americans also have learned through the survey that they should be thankful for their nation’s low food costs. Grocery expenses do increase modestly from year to year, but not by dramatic percentages. Usually farmers and food producers never receive an exorbitant percentage of the American food dollar.